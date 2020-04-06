Chris Lopez: I’ve Decided to Stop Being a Total Douchecanoe!



Kailyn Lowry has been asking fans to “let it go” when it comes to her latest terrible baby daddy.



Now, Chris Lopez is promising fans that he’s trying to change.



On Sunday, April 4, Chris Lopez took to Instagram to address that he is undergoing some much-needec changes.



“I’m in an uncomfortable stage of my life,” he confessed.



Chris shared that he feels that he is in a place “where my old self is gone.”



Considering what we’ve all seen of his “old self,” that is some very good news already!



(In case you need a reminder, here is a photo of him gleefully burning Kailyn’s book just a couple of years ago. A real class act)



“But,” Chris continued, “my new self isn’t fully born yet.”



He added: “I’m in the midst of [a] transformation.”



That brief statement showed more growth and maturity than we’ve seen from him in the past.



Back in October, Chris dropped some hints that he knew that he had been in the wrong.



“Do you regret not being more involved with Lux in the beginning?” asked a fan during an Instagram Q&A.



“In a way, yes,” Chris confessed at the time.



“Here’s an honest moment for y’all,” he promised.



“I wouldn’t say regret,” Chris then clarified.



“But,” he admitted, “I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him.”



“That’s definitely some #realtalk right there,” Chris stated.



“She really carried my son for nine months,” he acknowledged, “and I was f–kin’ up.”



That was not his only or last f–k up when it came to Kailyn.



Reports have said that Chris behaved in a physically abusive manner towards Kailyn, even after Lux was born.



Additionally, around the time that Baby #2 was conceived, Chris had some sort of altercation that required the police to be contacted.



He may be exhibiting growth, but it’s unclear that having a larger role in the lives of his children will do any good for anyone.



Chris has teased that he will address any and all rumors about himself in an upcoming documentary.



“Man, y’all getting the other side, y’all getting the part that y’all want,” Chris boasted.



He was speaking to fans through an Instagram clip, one that he has since deleted.



“I got tired of hearing about me not being on TV,” he explained.



Chris continued: “I got tired about being on social media and all this other stuff.”



“So now I’m letting y’all in on my world a little bit,” he explained.



“I’ll speak on, you know, my failures, you know, my disappointments, trials, tribulations,” Chris listed.



He summarized by saying that he will discuss “things that’s been said about me.”



Perhaps Chris has truly turned things around — or, at least, will turn things around — and become a better human being.



That would be great, if still fall short of undoing all that he has said and done over the years.



We will have to wait and see how Chris demonstrates these alleged changes.



After all, actions speak louder than words.