Chris Pratt Hilariously Crashes Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Baking Tutorial!

Chris Pratt might just be the biggest fan ever of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s baking!

The 30-year-old author took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (April 19) to share a baking tutorial for strawberry shortcake.

While setting up the ingredients, Katherine warned fans they hear some rumblings going on in the background.

“While I do this video, I’ll preface this by saying that my husband will be playing golf in the background,” Katherine said with a laugh as Chris chimed in, “Wait! Show me, it’ll be good luck,” telling his wife to turn the camera around.

As Katherine tried to bake, Chris could be heard in the background yelling, “Oh yeah! Get over that drive! Oh my God, that was so fun.”

Later on, Chris jumps into the frame to rave about Katherine‘s banana bread, which she made earlier in the day.

“I’m here to attest that Katherine’s banana bread [is] truly remarkable,” Chris said. “I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us.”

