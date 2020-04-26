Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Go on a Bike Ride With Her Dad Arnold After Revealing Pregnancy News!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are staying fit after revealing their big news.

The couple was spotted on a leisurely bike ride along with Katherine‘s dad Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sunday morning (April 26) in Santa Monica, Calif. following the big reveal that they’re expecting their first child together one day before.

They were also seen cycling right before the announcement.

They have been married since June 8 of last year and this will be the second child for Chris, who is the father of seven-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

