Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Waited to Announce Their Pregnancy for This Reason

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger waited to announce their pregnancy for a few months and now a source is revealing why.

“Chris and Katherine are so happy,” a source told People of their pregnancy news. “They wanted to enjoy this time privately for as long as possible, but now that Katherine is showing more, they’re excited to share the news with everyone.”

Congrats again to the happy couple on the news!