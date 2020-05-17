Chrissy Teigen celebrates son Miles on his second birthday: ‘You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles turned 2 years old and the couple shared a birthday photo of the toddler to celebrate.

“Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life,” Teigen, 34, captioned a Saturday Instagram photo of a smiling Miles wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of gray jeans with blue-and-white sneakers. “You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!”

In the photo, Miles sits next to a chalkboard with written descriptions of his favorite hobbies: “Cars, talking to Google, Elmo, getting suckers, movies.”

Alongside the “I don’t like” category, his parents wrote, “My new bearded dragon (yet),” referring to a reptile the couple purchased ahead of his birthday. On May 13, Teigen tweeted a photo of the animal perched on 4-year-old daughter Luna’s stomach. “Welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name!” she wrote. “We are gonna take good good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love.”

Miles’s favorite song is “Anything from Frozen 2,” the board stated, while his favorite bedtime story is the children’s classic book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. Other shared details were the fact that Miles has 19 teeth and his height and weight.

welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name! we are gonna take good good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love. pic.twitter.com/cZww5jTPxm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 14, 2020

In another birthday post, Miles stands in his backyard in front of an enormous colorful “Birthday” balloon display. While Legend wrote on Instagram, “Our little guy is 2 today. Happy birthday, Miles!”

The Chrissy’s Court star recently told Yahoo Entertainment that she and her family are fortunate to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve been doing it since the second they told us to,” she said of lockdown orders in Los Angeles. “But I’ve been quarantining mostly my whole life. I’m not an outdoor cat.”

