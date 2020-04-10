Chrissy Teigen Clarifies That She Wasn’t Talking About Taylor Swift in a Recent Tweet

Chrissy Teigen is letting fans know that one of her recent tweets was not about Taylor Swift!

The 34-year-old model tweeted on Thursday (April 9), “Is cutting your nose off to spite your face a sagittarius thing or just a dumb idiot thing I can’t stop wanting to do.”

She later added, “Not okay with the amount of people who think this line was created by Taylor Swift. I am not talking about Taylor Swift, whose music I love but did not exist in the 12th century.”

Fans were referring to Taylor‘s “The Archer” lyrics, “And I cut off my nose just to spite my face / Then I hate my reflection for years and years.” (Taylor is also a Sagittarius, and the symbol of Sagittarius is the Archer.)

One person commented, “This reminds me of when Britney Spears covered Satisfaction and some magazine asked a young fan of her’s if they knew who the Rolling Stones were and they said, ‘Yeah, they wrote a song for Britney.’”

See Chrissy‘s tweets below!

Chrissy Teigen has come to Taylor Swift‘s defense multiple times in the past – see examples here and here.