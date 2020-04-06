Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Talk Self-Quarantining & Reveal Who’s Handling it Better – Watch!

Ellen DeGeneres is back!

After several weeks off the air while self-quarantining, the 62-year-old entertainer is returning to host her show remotely from her home, with the return episode airing on Monday, March 6.

For her first guests, Ellen is chatting via video chat with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and asks how they’re holding up while locked up at home.

“Obviously it’s just the most unreal situation ever, but we’ve been holding up high,” Chrissy said.

Ellen then asks who is dealing with the best and who’s dealing with it the worst – pointing out that Chrissy, in the past, has called this a “dream situation” to be inside all day, while Ellen feels like John would want to be out doing things – and the couple agreed!

Watch more from Chrissy and John‘s interview in the video…