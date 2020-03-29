Chrissy Teigen Officiates Wedding of Daughter Luna’s Stuffed Animals as John Legend Performs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated a milestone over the weekend: the wedding of two stuffed animals belonging to their daughter Luna Simone, who turns 4 next month.

And like many weddings, things didn’t run exactly according to schedule in the hours before it was time to walk down the aisle.

“We’re running a little behind. The bride is freaking out,” Teigen, 34, joked on her Instagram Story, later referring to the nuptials as “the wedding of the century.”

“We’re excited. It’s a beautiful day. It’s a good day for a wedding,” the mom of two added. “I don’t know how many of you have been to a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I’ve found is they are everlasting.”

Unsurprisingly, the beachside ceremony started off on a very adorable note, as Luna made her way down the aisle crouching down, in order to make it seem like the bride and groom were really walking on their own paws.

“Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day,” Teigen said as she began officiating the ceremony, which was also attended by Luna’s 22-month-old brother Miles Theodore. “It’s a beautiful day. Well deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship.”

“It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house. But who knew that Chloe and Nash would get along so well,” the Cravings author added. They’ve loved each other since the first second they laid eyes one another and they’ve never spent a night apart.”