Chrissy Teigen Reacts To Alison Roman's Shade: 'This Hit Me Hard'





Alison Roman made headlines this afternoon after sharing that she didn’t want to be like Chrissy Teigen at all.

The author and columnist told New York Consumer, “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.”

Now, Chrissy is responding to her comment.

“This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews,” Chrissy explained on Twitter. “I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.”

She added, “I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John [Legend] didn’t buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn’t a ‘machine’ or ‘farmed content’ – it’s me and 2 other women.”

Alison also defended her comments in the article as well: “I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who’s successful, especially not women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don’t see working for me.”

I didn't "sell out" by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

I genuinely loved everything about Alison. Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I've made countless NYT recipes she's created, posting along the way. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

It has been crappy to deal with this all day but I couldn't not say something. I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it's really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

this "farm" you think of doesn't exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

