Chrissy Teigen Serves ‘Justice’ — No Matter How Petty! — in Quibi’s Chrissy’s Court Trailer

Court is in session!

Quibi released the first trailer for Chrissy Teigen‘s upcoming satirical courtroom drama Chrissy’s Court on Thursday.

“Hi, I’m Chrissy Teigen,” she says in the trailer. “Have you been injured on the job — even if it was your own fault? Did your roommate steal your clothes and try to sell them back to you? Did your ex borrow your phone and return it back to you with a cracked screen? You may be entitled to a cash settlement.”

In the clip, Teigen, 34, is seen wearing a judge’s robe accessorized with stacks of gold necklaces.

“Did your neighbor hit your car after a long night out? Did your ‘friend’ poison your house plant?” she continues. “Get the justice you deserve in court, Chrissy’s Court.”

On the show, Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case per episode. Her mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom.

And in this courtroom, Chrissy’s decisions are final and binding.

“Did we get it?” she asks as the camera pans out to expose the set.

To help hold fans over until the premiere — and to celebrate the launch of Quibi on April 6 — Teigen will reside as the internet’s judge on Thursday and solve online disputes. Just tweet at Teigen and Quibi to plead your case.

Chrissy’s Court is set to premiere on Quibi in April.