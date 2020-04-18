Chrissy Teigen teases John Legend AGAIN over resemblance to Arthur with snap of son Miles

Chrissy Teigen continues to delight and entertain fans on social media, as she self-isolates with her family at their Malibu home.

And while the model is openly sharing her insomnia and boredom, her son Miles seems to be enjoying typical activities.

The 34-year-old shared a sweet snap of Miles, one, and used the opportunity to troll her husband John Legend again, with the running joke of his similar look to animated TV character Arthur.

Miles, who will turn two on May 17, enjoyed some time coloring at a small white table and was accompanied by two stuffed friends.

A red Elmo doll, was sat beside him on a small green chair and an Arthur doll, in the character’s signature round glasses, light jeans, yellow sweater and red bow tie, on a yellow chair.

‘Miles with daddy and elmo,’ Chrissy wrote in the caption again referencing John Legend’s similarities to Arthur.

Earlier this week, Teigen took to Twitter to reveal the details of a particularly vivid and odd night vision which left her questioning why she was ‘so insecure’ in her dream.

Chrissy – who also has daughter Luna, four, with John – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ‘I had a dream john and I were having the sex in my closet and he made me thank him for each piece of clothing, shoes, bags. Then I woke up and was like I bought this stuff!!! why are my dreams so insecure (sic)’

Chrissy and John – who have been married since 2013 – are currently in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in 2018, the model hilariously trolled her singer husband John Legend about his resemblance to children’s character Arthur Read.

Chrissy shared a sweet snap of the couple’s daughter Luna, two, cuddling a toy Arthur, joking the tot was with her ‘daddy.’

Little Luna can be seen sitting in the family garden, with the Arthur toy on her lap as she gazes up at the camera.

‘Luna and daddy,’ Chrissy hilariously captioned her Instagram photo.

The trolling of John started over a year ago when fans started to point out the similarity between the crooner and the children’s TV favourite.

Last Easter, the Lip Sync host replied to a spoof fan account for Arthur who tweeted about their matching yellow outfits.

‘Love your Easter look @johnlegend x x’, the anthropomorphic aardvark tweeted. (The comment came from the Twitter handle @arthur_read8 – an unofficial parody account.)

The model was clearly impressed by the playful fan jibe and responded: ‘Whoa u shady as f! *follows*’

It’s not the first time Legend has been compared to the Marc Brown created character.

Also in 2018, the supermodel trolled her husband by posting a meme claiming he looked like the 1990s cartoon character.

John showed he could definitely take the joke, even poking fun at himself for being a few years older than his wife.

He tweeted back at his wife, ‘@chrissyteigen I hadn’t even heard of this Arthur character til now. Was he around when I was a kid?’