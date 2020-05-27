Chrissy Teigen took coronavirus test ahead of having breast implants removed: ‘I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size’

Chrissy Teigen is getting her boobs out.

The model and cookbook author said so on Tuesday, after she was criticized for sharing a video of herself taking a test for the coronavirus. Commenters wanted to know how she obtained a test, and they argued that it was because of her celebrity status. Teigen responded by pointing out that all Los Angeles residents have had access to tests since April, but also said that she was having surgery.

Los Angeles hospitals only began performing elective surgeries again earlier this month, and not all of them are doing it yet. Those that are have rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as the requirement of a test beforehand.

Teigen later posted a censored photo of herself topless at the beach, alongside a caption about exactly what kind of surgery.

“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!” Teigen wrote. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good.”

She added that she would still have breasts, “they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Teigen had told Glamour U.K. in March that she had her boobs done when she was 20.

“It was more for a swimsuit thing,” Teigen said, when asked if she had the procedure to boost her self-esteem. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

She said she kept them the same cup size, but “filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer.”

“But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift,” Teigen said. “I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

The Lip Sync Battle star has been in the headlines even more than usual in the last couple of weeks after she responded to disparaging remarks from New York Times columnist Alison Roman. Roman later described her words as “stupid, careless and insensitive,” and Teigen accepted her apology.

On Tuesday, The Wrap reported that, while Roman took a leave from the Times following the incident, it’s only temporary. “Her column will return,” a newspaper spokesperson said.

