Christian Eriksen is living at training ground, running in car park and was told off by police

Inter Milan new boy Christian Eriksen has revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused him a personal nightmare since his move from Tottenham in January.

The Dane left Spurs for Inter Milan in January for a transfer fee of £16.9million but has still not been able to settle in to his new surroundings in Italy. The country has been the second worst hit by the virus, with over 200,000 cases and just under 30,000 deaths.

Eriksen has not had the time to find a new house in the northern Italian city and revealed he has been stuck living at Inter Milan’s training complex due to the lockdown.

The former Tottenham midfielder explained, according to The Sun: ‘I thought of talking to Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young, but they already had families to look after, and 14 days sleeping on someone’s sofa is too long.

‘Instead, I ended up staying at the club’s training structure with a chef and five members of staff who chose to quarantine themselves in order to protect their families.’

As if that was bad enough, Eriksen also said that he received a warning from Italian police after he visited a supermarket for breaking the stay-at-home guidelines that were enforced.

He added: ‘The police stopped me and in my rather bad Italian I had to explain what I was doing, where I was going and why I was out of the house.’

Eriksen explained that he hasn’t kicked a football properly for around two months and has been running around the Inter Milan training complex car park to keep fit.

‘We do follow the training schedule sent by the club and their diet plans too, but you have to make do,’ Eriksen said.

‘I’ve been running around the parking lot basement and calculated I can run 35 metres, then have to take a turn and run 35 metres back.

‘I haven’t touched the ball in seven weeks. It’s been the longest period without football in my life and I really am starting to miss it.’