Christian McCaffrey signs record contract to become highest paid running back in the NFL, reports say

CNN has reached out to the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey was picked with the eighth overall selection of the 2017 draft by the Panthers from Stanford University.

The 23-year-old, who was entering the fourth year of his rookie contract with two years remaining, is now signed on to play in Carolina until the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Joining the ranks of legends

Being the highest paid running back in NFL history is McCaffrey’s reward for becoming just the third running back in league history to both run for at least 1,000 yards and gain 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

He joined Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) after finishing with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards last season, as well as 19 total touchdowns.

McCaffrey, who is the son of three-time Super Bowl winner Ed McCaffrey, recorded 116 catches in 2019, the most ever by a running back and breaking his own record of 107 set in 2018.

He has earned two All-Pro selections in his three seasons in the NFL, including a first-team honor in 2019.

During his time with the Panthers, the team had an overall record of 23-25.