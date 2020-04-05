Christina Milian & Boyfriend Matt Pokora Run a Few Errands in L.A.
Christina Milian makes her way back to her car after stopping by a store with boyfriend Matt Pokora on Saturday afternoon (April 4) in Los Angeles.
The new parents both wore masks over their noses and masks as they stepped out to run a few quick errands.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Milian
Earlier that day, Christina share a super cute video of she and Matt dancing.
“Saturday At-Home Shenanigans w/Bae #comearoundmechallenge #stayhome #tiktok,” Christina captioned the below post.
If you missed it, Christina and Matt welcomed son Isaiah back in January!
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool