Christina Milian Looks So Sexy Modeling Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie In New Campaign — See Pics

Less than 3 months after giving birth, Christina Milian looks absolutely incredible! The sexy mama showed off her curves as a new ambassador in this seductive campaign for Rihanna’s lingerie label.

Christina Milian, 38, just slayed! The “Dip It Low” singer was announced to be the newest face for Rihanna‘s popular Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, and looks better than ever. Showing off her assets in the “Blue Cyber Cafe” Helenca Lace Push Up Bra and matching Brazilian briefs, Christina was all-smiles as she posed in an open jean jacket for a new campiagn. “Sweet smile, Savage attitude! We’re so Xcited to introduce our girl, @christinamilian, as our newest #SavageXAmbassador,” the official Savage X Fenty Instagram account posted on Saturday, April 11. The pretty blue set features a delicate scallop cut against the flirty lace, while the bra keeps things sporty with a casual racerback cut.

The Cuban-American beauty rocked an unzipped pair of distressed jeans on the bottom, perfectly tying in with her Bobbi Brown inspired beauty look consisting of a matte nude eye shadow and matte brown lipstick. Christina accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and two layered gold necklaces, opting to keep her dark hair sleek and straight. “Kick off your shoes, relax your feet and just kick it!” Christina captioned a series of photos from the same shoot, seemingly taken in her own home.

Savage X Fenty’s Instagram account also offered a sneak peek at the rest of Christina’s gorgeous photoshoot! “Let’s take a moment and admire @ChristinaMilian’s Saturday slay!” the April 11 story began, adding the hashtag “#SavageXFentyAmbassador.” The Beignet Box founder stunned yet again in the Rainbow Stars Ombré Print set, featuring a multi-colored star print. Showing off her toned tummy, the singer changed up her beauty look with a curly wet hair style and glossy makeup, accessorizing with a small gold Cartier LOVE band on her left finger.

Christina was in incredible shape as she showed off her toned body, less than three months after giving birth to son Isaiah on Jan. 20! Christina and her partner Matt Pakora, 33, announced the news with a sweet post on social media. “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad,” she captioned her January post. Isaiah is Christina’s second child, as she is also mom to her adorable daughter Violet Madison, 9, with ex The Dream.