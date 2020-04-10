Christine and Kody Brown: How Did They Celebrate Their Anniversary?



A Sister Wives mystery has been solved.



How on Earth is Meri Brown still married to Kody?



No, not that mystery. We don’t have an answer to that one.



We do, however, now know the way in which Kody and Christine Brown celebrated a rather challenging 26th wedding anniversary last week… one that took place during a nationwide pandemic.



“We actually had this great plan to put a door in our house because our whole upstairs is a loft and we haven’t had a door to our bedroom,” Christine explained to Us Weekly.



She elaborated as follows:



“We went to the hardware store following social distancing rules, of course, but they didn’t have what we were looking for so we had to order it.



“So we had Home Depot date. Then we made one of our favorite dinners and ate with the girls and played games.”



All of Kody’s relationships have been called into question over the past several weeks.



That’s what happens when you fight with each and every spouse over your dream scenario of everyone living under the same roof, despite their objects to this idea.



Christine was even driven to tears recently over this debate.



Things have really gotten messy between Kody and his better halves.



Perhaps in response to this ongoing tension, Christine told the aforementioned tabloid that one key to her marriage has been reading the book Outwitting the Devil: The Secret to Freedom and Success by Napoleon Hill.



It claims to focus on “having a real purpose in life.”



Why is this relevant to Christine and Kody?



Perhaps because the former’s purpose only appears to be serving the needs of the latter?



“The biggest problem people are having right now is that they don’t have a purpose in their daily lives,” Christine says, adding;



“So I think we all need to reconnect and figure out what that purpose is.



“If our purpose is family and communication then we’ll find new ways to do that, even if we can’t have face-to-face communication.



“Right now our family is so spread out so it’s been important for us to find new ways to connect and to rekindle that sense of purpose.”



Along these lines, Kody told Us Weekly just a few days ago that he and his loved ones are abiding by social distancing guidelines.



“We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” Kody said.



“Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do.



‘Overall, there have been some setbacks and some things have slowed down significantly.”



For a closer look at what the Sister Wives crew is up to these days, check this out: