CHRISTOPHER STEVENS: Killing Eve’s got so drab, even Niko’s moustache is in a sulk

Killing Eve (BBC1)

Rating:

Stacey Dooley Investigates: Locked Up With The Lifers (BBC2)

Rating:

Tuning in to the latest episode of Killing Eve (BBC1) for the second time, I was waiting for the best bit, the scene where Villanelle dons East European gipsy costume to wrestle a female Saudi assassin with a gold-trimmed burka and a scimitar.

It didn’t happen. Apparently, I dreamed it. That’s happening to a lot of us under lockdown. Two-thirds of Brits report more lurid dreams, often so vivid that they become hard to distinguish from actual memories. Either that, or the return of Killing Eve is so drab I’ve tried to block it from my mind.

Killing Eve was once so much more thrilling and inventive than that. Characters got killed, of course, but they weren’t actually dead — it was an illusion

The first episode, which arrived on BBC iPlayer a week ago to underwhelming acclaim and was on terrestrial TV last night, was mostly dull and occasionally plain boring. It climaxed with the death of a long-running character, spy chief Carolyn’s son Kenny (Sean Delaney), who was thrown off a tower block.

That’s the sort of grinding plot twist every second-rate crime serial uses to vary the formula.

Killing Eve was once so much more thrilling and inventive than that. Characters got killed, of course, but they weren’t actually dead — it was an illusion.

Be under no illusions about the decline of this series. Someone must have strangled the costume designer and throttled the life out of the dialogue, too.

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) spent the first half an hour in a black suit with a black rose buttonhole. She looked like an undertaker and was having about as much fun. Finally, she got changed — into beige warehouse overalls and a baseball cap.

Why? Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who created the first series with the emphasis on sartorial flair, is now writing for the Bond franchise: you can bet she hasn’t put 007 in nylon tracksuit and trainers.

Sandra Oh and Fiona Shaw, as Eve and Carolyn, the women from MI5, were equally subdued.

Eve paid a visit to her estranged hubby, Niko (Owen McDonnell), in the ancient mental hospital where he’s being treated for a nervous breakdown. That was about as entertaining as you’d expect, especially as Niko still looks like a 1970s East German marriage guidance counsellor whose Trabant has just failed its MoT. Even his moustache lacks the will to live.

Stacey’s deadpan interview technique worked well with women not ashamed to tell their stories

The only bright spot was Harriet Walter’s turn as a Soviet gymnast turned professional killer, with a Russian accent so preposterous she seemed to be having trouble suppressing her giggles. At least someone was enjoying herself.

The most interesting female character of the night was Sheryl Dahm, warden of the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women, in Stacey Dooley Investigates: Locked Up With The Lifers (BBC2). In charge of 40 prisoners facing life without parole, the warden said ‘Oh my gosh’ a lot and, at one point, ‘Jeremy Christmas!’

Stacey’s deadpan interview technique worked well with women not ashamed to tell their stories. Some confessed to appalling crimes: young mother Cheyenne left her infant son hanging in a baby swing for days while she went on a meth-amphetamine binge. When she returned, he was dead.

Another, Ruthann, described how as a teenager she stabbed a woman 20 times to steal her car keys. Stacey’s deadpan went to pieces. ‘How do you live with yourself?’ she asked.

Well-behaved prisoners can earn perks, even the right to keep a dog. That’s a humane approach to extreme lockdown. Dogs can help keep anyone sane. Without mine, my dreams would probably be even stranger.

Symbolism of the weekend: Lovelorn Dr Ruby (Amrita Acharia) was suffering from a broken heart, literally, in The Good Karma Hospital (ITV). Her ex-lover Dr Gabriel operated and made a hash of it. This show doesn’t do metaphors by halves.