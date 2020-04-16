Chunky Panday keeps a positive mindset amid lockdown: It’s not the end of the world, we have been through so many battles

With film releases postponed and film shoots stalled, actors are spending all the time at home like everyone else. And after a very busy 2019, with films such as Saaho and Housefull 4, actor Chunky Panday is glad to have got some downtime with his family, even though he wishes the circumstances were different.

“We are finally home, safe, and that is important.These are anxious times, we are hearing so much. I just want everyone to be safe and secure. I have young kids at home, who are anxious and want to go out somehow, I have to control them! Ananya (daughter) is still a young girl, whatever you say. She had actually been shooting till March 18, and couldn’t after that.”

21-year-old Ananya, too, recently told us that it’s for the first time in over two years that she’s idle at home.

However, Panday says he had been busy right until the lockdown and is rather feeling quite bored without work like any other actor right now. “I had been auditioning for a web show recently. I have been reading scripts while at home, mostly spending time with the kids.”

The actor says even amid all this, he is trying to be positive. “You need to tell your young ones, whatever age they are, it’s not the end of the world. We have been through so many battles. Of course, what is happening right now is extraordinary. We have not seen this in a long time, and nor have the kids. You have to talk them into it, and keep the spirits high. You can’t lose the battle as a nation, it’s a war,” he admits.

So far, Panday has converted one of his rooms into a gym for the entire family, including his wife Bhavana and younger daughter Rysa. “We improvise on exercises. Then we cook together. Cleaning is happening, as being busy you tend to neglect it. I am video calling friends, and even learnt to play online games,” he laughs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more