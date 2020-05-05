Church peddling bleach as virus cure

The Australian chapter of the Genesis II Church of Health and Health — which promotes bleach as a cure for coronavirus — is selling the product locally.

The international church sells industrial bleach as Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) and suggests that it can cure COVID-19 as well as other conditions, according to ABC’s 7.30.

The idea that drinking bleach could cure the coronavirus gained notoriety recently after US President Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectant as a possible cure.

The US leader of the church, Archbishop Mark Grenon claims he told Mr Trump that chlorine dioxide, which kills “99 per cent of pathogens”, could rid the body of COVID-19, days before the president’s infamous press conference.

Mr Trump later said he was being sarcastic after health experts rushed to warn the public not to try it.

The Genesis II Church was previously investigated in 2014 for selling MMS online in Australia after it poisoned at least 10 Victorians.

At the time it said MMS was a “promising” treatment for ebola, and could treat diseases including cancer, asthma and autism.

media_camera Miracle Mineral Solution being sold in 2014. Picture: Tim Carrafa

The product has now re-emerged and is being sold by MMS Australia, which is run by Charles Barton, who describes himself as a bishop of the Genesis II Church.

MMS products include “water purification drops” that contain 28 per cent sodium chlorite and hydrochloric acid “activator” are being sold.

7.30 followed instructions for preparing the cure, adding a few drops of the chemicals into a glass of water and had this tested at a pool shop for chlorine levels. The test turned bright pink, showing the levels were “quite strong”.

“That’s a level that would keep a pool free from algae, and I would not drink that,” Pool service manager Jarrod Cullen said.

media_camera A chlorine test on the MMS turned bright pink, water generally stays clear. Source: 7.30

Associate professor Ken Harvey, an expert in public health from Monash University said the concoction was essentially “bleach” and people had died from drinking it.

“We’ve had four hospitalisations in the last year in NSW of various levels of severity,” Prof Andrew Dawson told 7.30.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is reportedly investigating MMS Australia.

Originally published as Church peddling bleach as virus cure