ChurnZero earns top score in current offering category in assessment of customer success platforms by leading independent research firm

“Midsized or traditional enterprises looking to upgrade their customer success program with a more mature solution should consider ChurnZero,” recommends independent report.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ChurnZero, the platform and partner for customer success, has earned the top score in the current offering category and a Strong Performer designation in The Forrester Wave™ Customer Success Platforms, Q4, 2023. The company, whose customer success (CS) software helps CS teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more recurring revenue, is described in Forrester’s independent assessment of the top vendors in the market as elevating CS. The report scores ChurnZero the highest in the current offering category, based on criteria including engagement across the customer lifecycle, process and workflow, insights and reporting, data and technology, and support and guidance.

In its analysis, Forrester recommends that CS platform customers look for providers that prioritize digital-led strategies for success at scale, leverage AI and machine learning to harness predictive analysis and optimize resources, and include rich reporting and integrations out of the box. In ChurnZero’s vendor profile, the report cites:

ChurnZero’s strong in-app capabilities—described as “a game-changer” by a reference customer.

…[ChurnZero’s] strategy includes “enhancements in predictive forecasting.”

ChurnZero’s “continued investments into generative AI and prescriptive analytics.”

The report also notes that ChurnZero’s vision “is slightly different than others in this evaluation: it predicts that customer success teams will become the most sophisticated in the enterprise, positioning the chief customer officer for increased responsibility to drive outsized impact.”

“In an evolving technology and economic landscape, ‘growth at all costs’ is no longer a viable go-to-market strategy,” writes Shari Srebnick, principal analyst, Forrester. “CS teams need to find alternatives to high-touch models and manual processes and invest in digital-led programs designed to meet customers where they are. This move will free up customer success managers’ (CSMs’) time to focus on areas of greater impact.”

“Midsized or traditional enterprises looking to upgrade their CS program with a more mature solution should consider ChurnZero,” the report recommends.

“We believe that ChurnZero’s recognition as a Strong Performer and the top-scoring current offering in the Forrester Wave acknowledges our commitment to innovation, our thoughtful, customer-focused roadmap, and our vision of the CS function as a revenue driver with outsized potential impact,” says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. “We feel that their assessment further validates our current and future customers’ choice of ChurnZero as their platform and partner for customer success.”

ChurnZero’s inclusion as a Strong Performer in Forrester’s Wave report comes shortly after leading software marketplace G2 named ChurnZero the number-one software in its customer success category.

The only customer success software to hold more than 1,000 five-star G2 reviews, ChurnZero also holds G2’s highest rating for user satisfaction with an average user rating of 4.7 out of 5, and was named the winner of 2023’s SIAA CODiE Award for best customer success software this June.

To view the Forrester Wave: Customer Success Platforms, Q4 2023 report, visit ChurnZero .

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the platform and partner for customer success, dedicated to helping subscription businesses grow and succeed at scale.

ChurnZero’s customer success software provides automation, in-app communication, health scoring, actionable reporting, revenue forecasting, and Customer Success AI™ to help Customer Success teams work efficiently, deliver greater customer value, and drive more revenue.

The ChurnZero team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer success teams worldwide who use ChurnZero to increase and scale their impact.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

