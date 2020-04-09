Chynna Rogers Dead – Rapper & Model Dies at 25

Rapper and model Chynna has sadly passed away. She was only 25-years-old.

Chynna – whose real name is Chynna Rogers — died at her home in Philadelphia on Wednesday (April 8), her manager John Miller confirmed to People.

As of right now, the cause of Chynna‘s death has not been released.

“Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed,” Chynna‘s family said in a statement.

Chynna‘s death comes just four months after she released her EP If I Die First. She had been working as a model since she was 14.

Our thoughts are with Chynna Rogers‘ loved ones during this difficult time.