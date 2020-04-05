Ciara Finds a Possible New Career Option While in Quarantine!

Ciara has rediscovered one of her passions!

The 34-year-old pregnant singer and her husband Russell Wilson are currently at home quarantining with her son Future, 5, and their couple’s daughter Sienna, 2.

“I used to want to own Hair Salons when I was younger,” Ciara captioned the Instagram slideshow below.

“It’s fair to say doing hair is still one of my passions,” she added. “Mommy’s Braids ❤️❤️ #Braids.”

Cute! Check it out below.

If you missed it, Ciara and Russell Wilson recently made a major donation to help out those struggling amid the coronavirus crisis.