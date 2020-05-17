Ciara Shows Off Major Baby Bump While Wearing Black Bikini!

Ciara is putting her baby bump on full display!

The 34-year-old pregnant singer took to her Instagram on Sunday afternoon (May 17) to share a few pics of herself soaking up the sun while lounging out in her backyard.

“The Bump is Bumpin 🥰,” Ciara captioned to slideshow, while showing off her bare belly as she wears a black bikini top.

Ciara is currently expecting her second child with husband Russell Wilson. The two are already parents to daughter Sienna, 2, and Ciara shares son Future Jr, 5, with ex Future.

If you missed it, Ciara recently opened up about what it’s like to be expecting during the pandemic.

