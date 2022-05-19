CIMA+ WELCOMES EDIOM AND ITS MISSISSAUGA-BASED TEAM

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – CIMA+, one of Canada’s largest privately owned consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the addition to its ranks of the team from electrical engineering firm EDIOM, a Mississauga-based multi-disciplinary provider of advisory, engineering, project and construction management, and testing services focused on the Renewable Energy, Utilities and ICI markets.

EDIOM has always striven to make a local impact with a global mindset. Proactive about safety, with a community-first approach, EDIOM’s commitment to delivering high-value services has efficiently manifested itself through the creation and delivery of predictable outcomes that have allowed its clients to complete projects on time and within budget.

EDIOM principal Shahid Pasha will join the CIMA+ team as Vice President, Ontario Energy Sector.

Mr. Pasha is an experienced business leader in the Power, Renewable Energy and Telecom space. Over the past two decades, he has been an integral part of many critical infrastructure projects for some of the largest Utilities and Renewable Energy developers in North America. He has led multi–disciplinary project teams and delivered major projects with a cumulative portfolio value of over US$2 billion.

The holder of a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and a Master’s degree in Science in Engineering Business Management, with certificates in Project Management, Construction Law and Entrepreneurship, Mr. Pasha is passionate about mentoring students in engineering, and regularly supports various industry, academic, community and charitable organizations that foster and encourage increased participation of indigenous people, visible minorities and women in the engineering and energy space.

“Having had the opportunity to work with us on solar power plant projects in Ontario, Shahid is no stranger to CIMA+. Based in Mississauga, he will be leading our Ontario Energy teams and ensuring our organization’s continued successful development,” stated Steeve L’Heureux, Executive Vice-President, Energy and Resources at CIMA+. “We are confident that EDIOM’s technical skills, in combination with their qualities as team players, will be an asset to our organization.”

“At CIMA+, the EDIOM team will have the opportunity to combine their experience with that of our team, while working on our various Energy projects,” said Mr. L’Heureux, adding, “Bringing EDIOM onboard is evidence of CIMA+’s ongoing commitment to grow its expertise and diversify its operations in the Ontario region and its growing markets.”

“Joining the growing pan-Canadian team at CIMA+ is a natural next step for us, one that can only benefit our loyal clients and the many new clients we will have the opportunity to serve as part of CIMA+,” remarked Mr. Pasha.

