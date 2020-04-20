Cindy Crawford, 54, Proves She Hasn’t Aged A Day With 1994 Throwback From 1st Trip With Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford’s 1994 throwback pic from a romantic getaway with now-husband Rande Gerber proves two things: they were SO in love, and they look exactly the same 26 years later!

The ’90s are alive on Instagram! Cindy Crawford, who was one of the premiere supermodels of the decade, of course, proved that she hasn’t aged at all since her heyday with an adorable throwback pic. Cindy shared with the world a photo taken of herself and now-husband, Casamigos mogul Rande Gerber, from a 1994 vacation. Even cuter? This was the first photo that the couple, who have been married nearly 22 years, ever took together. The photo, which you can see below, shows Cindy, now 54, and Rande, now 57, grasping each other tightly while standing on a beach somewhere beautiful. Compare to the current photo of Cindy and Rande above — they’re identical!

Cindy looks gorgeous, naturally. She has that giant hair she was known for in the ’90s, which is still perfectly tousled despite standing on a windy shore. She rocked a white, floral bikini for the romantic getaway, while Rande wore a plain white tee. Cindy’s fans and famous friends were beside themselves over the cuteness of her throwback pic. Michelle Pfeiffer posted two white dove emojis, while Molly Sims wrote “I [heart] this,” along with a lip print emoji. Makeup artist Sandy Linter commented, “You both have that look ‘when you know, you know,’” to which Christie Brinkley replied, “Agree Sandy!” with pink hearts. Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner‘s mom, Linda Thompson, wrote, “Soooo beautiful!! A gorgeous couple then and an even more gorgeous couple now — if that’s even possible!”

Others pointed out just how much the photo of Cindy and Rande looks like their two model kids — Kaia Gerber, 18, and Presley Gerber, 20. It’s true! Of course, Rande’s missing the face tattoos, but he’s otherwise a dead ringer.

Cindy and Rande met in the early ’90s, and later hit it off while she was legally separated from husband Richard Gere (they officially divorced in 1995). The two married in a top-secret beach wedding in 1998, and the rest was history! They’re celebrating their 22-year wedding anniversary in May 2020.