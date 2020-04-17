Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber goes IG official with girlfriend Sydney

Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber has gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, model Sydney Brooke.

The duo were first spotted at his father Rande Gerber’s popular restaurant Café Habana in Malibu last month, prompting reports that the tattoo-enthusiast had found love.

Presley, 20, had previously posted a picture of himself and Sydney last month walking together in Malibu, but has now made his feelings for the model perfectly clear.

IG official: Presley Gerber, 20, posted a picture of himself and girlfriend Sydney Brooke on Thursday

The son of Cindy and Rande, who has a gun tattooed on his torso, captioned the picture of himself and Sydney locked in a passionate embrace as ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ referencing the infamous criminal couple.

It seems Presley’s antics and choice of body art have caused concern among his parents, supermodel Cindy and businessman Rande.

Last month, an insider told Us Weekly: ‘Presley is obviously going through a super rebellious phase right now’

‘He is trying to get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity. He also likes the attention he’s been getting, even if negative, from his tattoo and recent posts.’

Model girlfriend: Sydney posted this picture of herself on a boat in Manhattan back in January

Meanwhile, it seems Presley has been staying out of trouble while helping his dad at his restaurant in Malibu.

In a post last month, Presley posted a picture of himself Sydney with the caption: ‘We work together… literally.’

He’s a fan: Presley is an avid follower of her account, liking all of her selfies and bikini snap shots.

Sydney, who has around nine thousand followers on her Instagram account, follows in the footsteps of Presley’s mother Cindy in working within the fashion industry.

She clearly has fun with her feed, captioning one bikini shot of herself: ‘On a boat in Manhattan you b***** could never.’

