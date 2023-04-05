Cinedigm Acquires All North American Rights to the Slamdance Best Narrative Feature Nominee New Religion

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the disturbing sci-fi/horror film New Religion. The film had its North American premiere last month at the Slamdance Film Festival and was nominated for Best Narrative Feature. It previously screened at festivals around the world to rave reviews with Horror DNA calling it “a powerful debut.” This includes its World Premiere at Arrow Video Frightfest, Osaka Asian Film Festival (Nominee Japan Cuts Award), the Warsaw International Film Festival (Best Film Nominee) and MotelX – Lisbon International Horror Film Festival.

Cinedigm plans to release New Religion on its horror streaming platform, SCREAMBOX, which is powered by Bloody Disgusting, later this year as a SCREAMBOX Original.

New Religion is a Japanese surrealist body horror film written and directed by Keishi Kondo. After her daughter’s death, divorced Miyabi begins working as a call girl. One day, she meets an unsettling customer who wants to take pictures of her body parts. Soon, she realizes that every time she allows her body to be photographed her daughter’s spirit gets closer. She must decide how far she is willing to go to connect with her daughter once again.

New Religion is the first feature from filmmaker Kondo, who previously released the short film See you Again. The film was also produced by Kondo. New Religion stars Kaho Seto, Daiki Nunami, Satoshi Oka and Saionji Ryuseigun.

“Keishi Kondo has shown tremendous ambition for his first feature in creating this haunting body horror film,” says Brad Miska, Managing Director of Cinedigm/Bloody Disgusting. “His unrelenting storytelling and one-of a kind cinematography makes him one to watch for SCREAMBOX fans.”

“We are extremely excited to work with the Cinedigm team for the release of NEW RELIGION,” said Matteo Lovadina, CEO of Reel Suspects. “Their lineup reflects their passion in bold and audacious films. We are thrilled that Keishi first film will be brought to the Screambox audience. It’s the right spot.”

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Director of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm and Lovadina on behalf of the film.

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company’s extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable — Supernatural, Slashers, Zombies and more. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like Slumber Party Massacre and the original House on Haunted Hill, the blockbuster indie horror films The Outwaters and Terrifier 2 as well as horror series such as “The Island” and “Master of Horror.” SCREAMBOX recently acquired the docuseries “RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop” and the documentary film Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.com.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com .

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

Stream. Scream. Repeat. Powered by Bloody Disgusting, SCREAMBOX delivers every type of terror imaginable — Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won’t find anywhere else and visit www.screambox.com for more information. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast and screambox.com.

