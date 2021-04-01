Cisco integrates IMImobile into Webex Contact Center

Cisco is bringing its newly-acquired customer engagement tool from IMImobile to the Webex Contact Center, the company announced on Wednesday. With integration, Cisco aims to provide a more robust customer experience as a service (CXaaS) offering.

The combined service brings together multiple technologies, Cisco said, artificial intelligence, experience management, collaboration tools, omnichannel capabilities and programmability for optimization.

Cisco acquired London-based IMImobile in December for $ 730 million. The company’s devices enable customer engagement across various devices, social media channels, messaging and voice applications.

With IMImobile’s customer interaction tool, Cisco said its customers “will be able to understand and act on all the drivers of the customer experience – beyond the contact center walls.”