CKF Inc. unveils new production line of sustainable packaging at Langley B.C. factory

LANGLEY, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ – CKF Inc. unveiled a new production line today for their certified home compostable and recyclable food packaging, Earthcycle™ at the Langley B.C. factory. Hon. Andrew Mercier, British Columbia cabinet minister and Langley Mayor Nathan Pachal spoke at the event. Earthcycle services growers, packers, and retail customers with FSC certified, home-compostable and recyclable packaging for the fresh fruit and vegetable markets.

“Earthcycle’s expansion in Langley is driven by rising demands for packaging that reduces carbon footprints, aligns with recycling streams, and satisfies consumers’ desire for sustainable options,” says Ian Anderson, President CKF, Inc.

Minister Mercier supports this, “British Columbians are focused on a more sustainable future, and supporting local companies that are passionate about sustainable, responsible growth. I’m grateful for the innovative work that CKF is doing in food packaging to contribute to a wholesome and healthy foods supply, and am glad that CKF is part of the Langley Community.”

Langley Mayor, Nathan Pachal is also enthusiastic about Earthcycle’s production, “Langley City Council extends sincere congratulations to the CKF Inc. team as you celebrate the launch of this exciting state of the art technology,” said Mayor Nathan Pachal. “We appreciate that this innovative addition to your facility supports sustainable practices.”

The new production line will also reduce Earthcycle’s transportation footprint and open distribution to new markets. “Langley’s strategic location near major markets in California, the Pacific Northwest, and western Canada, coupled with access to global trade routes, strengthens our production capabilities. It also serves as a hub for further Earthcycle innovation, expanding the product line into new market applications,” said Anderson.

The west coast Canadian production, which uses the latest servo-actuation technology, combined with the original Earthcycle production facilities located in Hantsport, NS, makes CKF the largest thermoformed moulded pulp manufacturer for the fruit and vegetable packaging market across the globe.

About CKF Inc.

CKF Inc. is a diversified Canadian-owned manufacturer that proudly offers a wide range of moulded pulp, foam, and PET products to meet the specific demands of retail consumers, food service operators and the packaging industry. CKF is a member of the Scotia Investments Family of Companies, whose core values include long-term stewardship, environmental integrity, and community well-being.

