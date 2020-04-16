Claire Danes & Wilson Cruz Reunited With ‘My So-Called Life’ Cast Over Zoom!

There was a My So-Called Life reunion!

Wilson Cruz shared a screenshot of the Zoom call on his social media page, showing off the grown up faces of Angela, Patty, Sharon, Graham, Camille, Rayanne and Brian.

Claire Danes, Bess Armstrong, Devon Odessa, Tom Irwin, Mary Kay Place, AJ Langer, Devon Gummersall and creator Winnie Holzman caught up with each other over the video call.

“So…This happened the other night,” Wilson wrote with the pic. “Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, heartfelt and overdue reunion.”

He added, “We all have such love for each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all of those faces together.”

The only one who wasn’t available for the call was Jared Leto, who played Jordan Catalano in the series.

See where Jared actually was when he found out about the coronavirus.