Claire Sweeney, 49, reveals she gained 5lb in ONE week as she videos herself indulging in a cronut

Claire Sweeney has revealed that she’s gained 5lb in one week, after ‘falling off the wagon’ with her diet.

The TV personality, 49, recently took to Twitter to share a clip of herself donning a leopard-print swimsuit as she indulged in a cronut while basking in the sunshine.

Ahead of biting into the sweet pastry, she confessed: ‘I’ve been good for two days. I fell off the wagon last week. Ugh, I gained 5lb. How do you do 5lb in a week? Five pounds! I enjoyed every mouthful, but fri**in’ hell.

Scroll down for video

Weight just a minute! Claire Sweeney has revealed that she’s gained 5lb in one week, after ‘falling off the wagon’ with her diet

‘So I thought, right OK, come on, get your a**e into gear. And I was good Monday, Tuesday, I think it’s Wednesday today, and it’s gone t*ts up! Oh, me chins!

‘I’m sat in a fri**in’ deckchair with me belly on me knees, me t*ts on me belly, and a cronut in me hand. And I’m in heaven! I feel like I’m in Majorca. It’s bl**dy lovely!’

Claire’s candid video comes days after she revealed she had been hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms in December after she experienced ‘breathing difficulties.’

Social media: The TV personality, 49, recently took to Twitter to share a clip of herself donning a leopard-print swimsuit as she made the confession

Treat: Shortly after making her revelation, Claire indulged in a cronut while soaking up the sun

The former Brookside star appeared on ITV’s Loose Women on Tuesday from her home and discussed how she believed she had a severe bout of flu at first.

She said: ‘On Christmas Eve, it hit me and I was due in pantomime, and I just plough through, never miss a show, but I was wiped off my feet.

‘I felt like a bus had hit me. I had headaches, coughs, fever. Jaxon [her son, five] got ill too, and I got sent home twice from the show.

‘In the end, I went to a walk-in centre and they said they never heard lungs that bad on a non smoker and they took me straight to hospital. I was a nebuliser to help with my breathing.’

Lovely: She said in the clip, ‘I’m sat in a fri**in’ deckchair with me belly on me knees, me t*ts on me belly, and a cronut in me hand. And I’m in heaven! I feel like I’m in Majorca. It’s bl**dy lovely’

Claire said she is keen to do an antibody test to know for sure and said they weren’t testing people for coronavirus at the end of last year.

She said: ‘At the time I just thought I had a severe bout of flu. I was worried about [my son] Jaxon, I was very lucky because I was in Liverpool and had family around me.

‘It lasted a month as well, it took me a month to get better, normally if I’m sick I’m straight back to work, it was a bit scary you know.

‘Jaxon had a hacking cough and temperate I was very worried about him, It’s hard to see your kid ill.’

Scary: Claire’s video comes after she told Loose Women she was hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms in December after struggling to breathe and ‘feared for her son’ Jaxon, five

Claire has said the ordeal has made her want to address her work/home balance and in particular spend more time with Jaxon – whose father is her ex Daniel Reilly.

She said: ‘I’m a workaholic, I’ve always worked so hard. I was wondering if I should do panto next Christmas, or if I should just spend time with my boy.’

Claire admits her friends thought she was bonkers when she decided not to go on a planned trip to New York two weeks before lockdown,.

She said: ‘I was due to go in March. And I remember the taxi pulling up outside and I wouldn’t go.

‘It was two weeks before the lockdown, and I had a feeling this is gonna get worse. I was very very cautious at the beginning.

Son: She said: ‘At the time I just thought I had a severe bout of flu. I was worried about [my son] Jaxon, five, (pictured) I was very lucky because I was in Liverpool and had family around me’

‘I went into lockdown a week before the official lockdown, you start to get used to what’s going on around you.’

Claire said her friends thought she was acting a little bonkers, but she will be happy to prove them wrong.

She said: ‘Everyone was laughing at me and all my pals thought I was bonkers, I still go out now, but it’ll be interesting to get it and realise I wasn’t being a drama queen.

‘I’ve been talking to a lot of people [who have had it] and they said the same, they said it wasn’t like a normal flu, so I think it’s been around a lot longer than we’ve been told.’

Claire said her son won’t be going back to school just yet but that decision was made by the school and not herself.

Walk-in centre: Claire recalled: ‘I went to a walk-in centre and they said they never heard lungs that bad on a non smoker and they took me straight to hospital’

She said: ‘He’s not going back, his school has decided not to let his age group back to school, it’s a double-edged swore I’m loving hanging out with him, the freedom, not going to work.

‘That for me is a silver lining in all of this. Just the older pupils are going back to school. Jaxon is in reception.’

Claire said homeschooling her son hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park.

She said: ‘I’m rubbish! I’ve been doing phonics with him, mathematics, I’m numerically dyslexic!’