Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. awarded £80k by Longitude Prize on Dementia for AI / Neural Network Driven Fall Detection and Prediction

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. has been named a semi-finalist in the Longitude Prize on Dementia for its innovative AI / Neural Networking remote monitoring platform for detecting and predicting falls among persons living with dementia. They have been awarded one 24 Discovery Award grants worth £80k as part of the £4m Longitude Prize on Dementia.

The Theora 360™ platform uses a next generation AI / Neural Networking cloud platform that will deliver the first highly accurate, always on, always learning fall detection and fall risk prediction system for people living with dementia.

24 semi-finalists receive £80k grants as part of the overall £4m Longitude Prize on Dementia driving the co-creation of personalised technologies to help people living with dementia enjoy independent and fulfilled lives.

The Longitude Prize on Dementia is funded by Alzheimer’s Society and Innovate UK and delivered by Challenge Works.

A total of £1.9m has today been awarded to 24 pioneering teams of developers, researchers and innovators from across the globe in the international challenge competition funded by Alzheimer’s Society and Innovate UK, and designed and delivered by Challenge Works. The team will now work alongside people living with dementia and their careers to ensure technologies are intuitive, easy-to-use and able to adapt to their changing needs.

While falls are a major public health concern for people living with dementia, precise and practical fall detection systems are lacking for those living in the community. To address this issue, Clairvoyant Networks has been developing a cutting-edge platform based on AI / Neural Networks. This highly precise solution will enhance the independence and quality of life of the person living with dementia and provide the caregiver with actionable information about falls and patterns of behavior that may lead to an increased risk of a fall. By using a neural network, our solution is able to be always on, always observing and always learning just as a human caregiver would. Providing caregivers and care recipients with better data in context can help an older person with cognitive impairment stay at home and age in place.

Stephen Popovich, President and CEO of Clairvoyant Networks Inc., said: “We have been working on our advanced solution for years. The Longitude Prize will help us to test, refine and bring our solution to real life co-creators living in the community. With their input, we intend to bring a useful, highly effective and easy-to-use solution into their homes. Our company product was motivated through personal dementia caregiving experience which we hope to share widely.”

Dr. Marcia Ory, Regents and Distinguished Professor, Texas A&M University, said: “We are delighted our industry partner has been awarded this prize as they have been committed to this work for years. We intend to collaborate with them to implement and evaluate the best technological solution for families and their loved ones to detect and avert falls that can trigger a downward health trajectory. This Longitude Prize reflects the power of industry and academic collaborations to address one of the most pressing public health problems today.”

Kate Lee, CEO, Alzheimer’s Society, said: “It’s vital people with dementia are able to live independently, doing things that bring them fulfilment, for as long as possible. And that’s exactly what tech innovation can provide. Today’s Discovery Award winners all have the capacity to develop cutting-edge tools that bring hope to the here and now, making a tangible difference to people’s lives. New drugs have been discovered which slow the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease, but there’s still more to do. Alzheimer’s Society remains committed to innovative projects like the Longitude Prize so that together we can improve the lives of people living with dementia and their families.”

Indro Mukerjee, CEO, Innovate UK said: “By addressing dementia the Longitude Prize tackles a global health crisis. Worldwide, around 50 million people have dementia and there are nearly 10 million new cases every year. Innovate UK is pleased to support this initiative along with the other vital work we are doing in this area. The UK is a global leader in innovation for healthy ageing and this prize will incentivise new technologies. This will help people with dementia, their families and their careers, to make living with the condition easier.”

The Longitude Prize on Dementia is driving the development of personalised, technology-based tools that are co-created with people living with the early stages of dementia, helping them live independent, more fulfilled lives and enable them to do the things they enjoy.

The competition itself has also been co-designed with people living with dementia. Judges were advised in their decision making by the prizes Lived Experience Advisory Panel (LEAP).

Trevor Salomon, whose wife Yvonne was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2013, is Chair of the Longitude Prize on Dementia’s Lived Experience Advisory Panel. The group – which includes people living with dementia, carers and former carers – has steered the design of the prize, as well as the judging and assessment processes.

Trevor said: “Before her diagnosis, my wife astonished everyone with her ability to do anything she set her mind to. She was an amazing cook, gardener, and there was nothing she couldn’t make or repair on her sewing machine.

“If we could access technologies that help extend her independence and her enjoyment of those pastimes, it would be so worthwhile. So I’m really impressed by the innovative thinking and creativity of the Discovery Award winners. Advances in AI could lead to new technologies that would be transformative for people like my wife – but they need to be easy to use, intuitive and adapt to the unique needs of each person. Technologies shouldn’t be developed in a bubble; they need to be designed and tested by the people who will ultimately benefit from them.”

In 2024, five finalists will progress with additional £1.5m in funding to build real-world prototypes. In total, more than £3 million will be awarded in seed funding and development grants with a £1 million first prize to be awarded in 2026.

In addition, wider expert non-financial support has been funded to provide innovators with crucial insight and expertise in the next three years, such as access to data, specialist facilities, collaborations with people living with dementia and expert advice on technical and business aspects of the innovation and to facilitate knowledge sharing between participants.

One of the Discovery Awards awarded today, the ‘Paul and Nick Harvey Discovery Award’, is sponsored by the Hunter Foundation, with further support coming from Heather Corrie and the Caretech Foundation.

To find out more about the Longitude Prize on Dementia and the 24 Discovery Award winners progressing to the semi-finals of the prize, visit dementia.longitudeprize.org

About the Longitude Prize on Dementia

The Longitude Prize on Dementia is a £4 million prize to drive the creation of personalised, technology-based tools that are co-created with people living with the early stages of dementia, helping them live independent, more fulfilled lives and enabling them to do the things they enjoy.

Dementia is a progressive condition and there is no cure, but people can live well for years. As hospitalisations can increase the rate of decline, the hope is that assistive technology can help people stay safe and independent in their home for longer. The winning solution will use the latest advances in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in combination with user data and testing to provide personalised support for people living with dementia.

The Longitude Prize on Dementia is funded by the UK’s Alzheimer’s Society and Innovate UK and delivered by Challenge Works.

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity. It is a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia.

Innovate UK is the UK’s innovation agency, helping UK businesses to grow through the development and commercialisation of new products, processes and services, supported by an outstanding innovation ecosystem that is agile, inclusive and easy to navigate.

One of the Discovery Awards awarded, the ‘Paul and Nick Harvey Discovery Award’ is sponsored by the Hunter Foundation, with further support coming from Heather Corrie and the Caretech Foundation.

and the Caretech Foundation. The prize has also received funding from the Medical Research Council. The MRC funds research at the forefront of science to prevent illness, develop therapies and improve human health.

Challenge Works is a global authority on the design and delivery of challenge prizes to unlock technological solutions focused on social good.

All Discovery Award winners are subject to due diligence and contracting which is being undertaken by Challenge Works.

About Clairvoyant Networks, Inc.

Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. delivers situational awareness solutions to maximize the quality of life for older persons and those with chronic conditions. The Company provides a cloud platform, Theora 360™, that uses machine learning, artificial intelligence, and neural networking to collect, analyze and create actionable information. The Theora 360 platform works with clinical and non-clinical devices and can be easily integrated into enterprise applications to provide businesses with end-to-end solutions. The Company participates in ongoing research studies with government health organizations and academia to support healthier living, working, and activity for consumers, patients, and employees. Clairvoyant Networks, Inc., has offices in Austin, TX, and Raleigh, NC. For further information and to see how we can help you, please call us at 512-371-6164 or go to http://www.clairvoyantnetworks.com or http://www.theoracare.com.

