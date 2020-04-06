Clare Crawley Kept Her ‘Bachelor’ Breakup Dress For This Reason

Clare Crawley found a piece of The Bachelor history hanging in her closet.

The 39-year-old reality star, who is set to be the star of The Bachelorette‘s next season, revealed she found the iconic blue dress in her closet while cleaning it out over the weekend.

“Cleaning out closets today… look familiar?!” Clare wrote with the pics of the one-shouldered gown. “Fun fact: the entire zipper is shredded and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got in the car.”

Clare actually wore this dress during the moment Juan Pablo Galavis broke up with her, and she delivered one of the best moments on the show, telling him exactly what she, and most of Bachelor Nation, thought of him.

While the moment was something she’d like to forget, she still hung onto the dress.

“HOWEVER! 2 reasons I kept it: 1) Cary [Fetman] hand-beaded this and it meant the world to me,” she explained, and “2) It was the most empowering moment of my life.”

