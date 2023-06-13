ClashTV Announces First 2023 Creator Signings, Bringing Exclusive Sports Culture Content to the Livestreaming and Monetization Platform

Initial Creator Group Represents Footprint Of Over 100,000,000 Views and 600,000 Subscribers on YouTube

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ClashTV, an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, today announced the signing of 9 content creators who will create and distribute weekly exclusive content on the livestreaming and monetization platform. Expanding their audience to the platform, this initial group of creators has amassed over 600,000 subscribers and over 100,000,000 total views on YouTube to date.

Signing highlights includes:

Tim “Conman” Conners , known as the ‘Tony Hawk of streetball.’ Tim has over 1 million followers across all platforms and 10M+ views on his YouTube channel.

, known as the ‘Tony Hawk of streetball.’ Tim has over 1 million followers across all platforms and 10M+ views on his YouTube channel. Drifty comes to ClashTV with 194K YouTube subscribers and over 13 million channel views. Drifty is one of the leading influencers in the basketball lifestyle creator space.

comes to ClashTV with YouTube subscribers and over 13 million channel views. Drifty is one of the leading influencers in the basketball lifestyle creator space. ClashTV also signed top NBA 2K gaming creator Jayla Gaming , with 215K subscribers on YouTube and over 6.5M total channel views. Jayla also covers esports.

gaming creator , with subscribers on YouTube and over total channel views. Jayla also covers esports. Chris Walker , the face of Sports Behavior Podcast, and is an even bigger influencer across TikTok and Instagram where his viral hot takes on the NBA often pull in 1M views per video.

, the face of Sports Behavior Podcast, and is an even bigger influencer across TikTok and Instagram where his viral hot takes on the NBA often pull in views per video. Mookie Jones , from R rated Sports Debates, has 15K subscribers on YouTube as well as over 2.1M views across his channel.

, from R rated Sports Debates, has subscribers on YouTube as well as over views across his channel. Travis Simon is a constant fixture on the NYC courts and is one of the most credible creators in streetball .

streetball Justin Delany runs NJ Hoops Recruit, one of the most well respected media channels that cover streetball and has attracted 30K subscribers and 13M total YouTube channel views.

runs NJ Hoops Recruit, one of the most well respected media channels that cover streetball and has attracted subscribers and total YouTube channel views. Lamont Lane , who runs FYF Sports Debate Podcast, has over 77K YouTube subscribers and 50M+ channel views.

“Our platform appeals to Gen Z and Alphas. Content Creators are stars to these users, as much as athletes are, and Sports Fandom for them is built through connection with short form content first, not televised game broadcasts,” said ClashTV CEO Jonathan Anastas. “Additionally, we are a platform where young creators can be discovered and supported through tips, donations and micro-pay-per-views as well as advertising revenue share. ClashTV was built to help these creators earn a decent living and not have to hustle as hard while pursuing their passions.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be partnering with ClashTV. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to partner with a platform that shines light on the type of content I create and the type of content I enjoy watching,” said Jayla Lewis of Jayla Gaming.

The exclusive content created by this first wave of signings will begin to appear on the ClashTV platform this month and expand across the “Summer Basketball ’23” season which just kicked off. Fans can go to https://www.clsh.tv or the Apple and Android App stores to sign-up and watch.

ABOUT CLASHTV

ClashTV is an interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the content and culture they are most passionate about. ClashTV allows their audience to view livestreamed and VOD content, vote or clap for what they’re watching, chat on-screen with other fans, purchase merchandise, take part in quizzes, promotional giveaways, and more. From Gen-Y and Z-skewing sports content such as New York City’s most legendary street basketball leagues to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Podcasts featuring cultural leaders, ClashTV helps bring the audience closer to the content they love and helps creators better monetize their passions. The app is available on the iOS and Android platforms and the web. For more information, please visit: https://www.clsh.tv

