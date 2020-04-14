Classic Board Games With a Touch of Tech

From November of 1955 to September 1957, my father played two games of chess with his friend Sam Frankenheim. My dad was in the Army, Sam was in the Air Force, and they mailed postcards back and forth detailing their moves. (Oh, to write the word “checkmate” before popping a triumphant card in the mail!)

Playing games with people at a distance has a long history — and now is as good a time as any to try it, given how badly we want to stave off boredom and bridge the distance between our islands of isolation.

Digital gaming is an obvious path; my own son plays raucous online poker with vast groups of his friends. But there is something so grounding about rolling a handful of noisy dice, clacking our pieces around a board, and seeing each other’s dear, missed faces (even if those faces are trash talking us about buying Park Place). To that end, my family has been experimenting with ways to play traditional, real-life board games with people who are sheltering in different places. With a bit of patience and some video conferencing, games can help virtually erase the miles between children and isolated grandparents or teenagers missing their friends.

Would it be more fun if your friends and cousins were crowded into your living room with you, eating jelly beans and Cheez-Its and arguing over the rules? It would. Is there, nonetheless, something to be said for the videoconferencing version? There is.