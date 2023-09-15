Clean Energy Technologies Market to grow by USD 94.99 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rising demand for clean energy sources to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The clean energy technologies market is expected to grow by USD 94.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. The rising demand for clean energy sources to boost market growth. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request free sample report

Clean Energy Technologies Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The clean energy technologies market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid clean energy technologies market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the increase in investments in clean energy technologies. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, Canadian Solar Inc., Enercon Services Inc., Envision Group, First Solar Inc., General Electric Co., Invenergy, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems AS, Xcel Energy Inc., and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

Acciona SA – The company offers clean energy technologies such as operational hydroelectric power technology.

Envision Group – The company offers clean energy technologies such as smart wind turbines, smart wind farms, distributed wind power, and energy storage.

Clean Energy Technologies Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

The market share growth of the hydropower segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hydropower, which is expected to grow by 17% or 230 GW in the period 2021 to 2030, represents the world’s largest source of renewable energy. In 2020, hydropower generation reached 4,418 TWh, which is an increase of 124 TWh as compared with 2019, thus increasing overall by 3 %. Furthermore, reservoir hydroelectric plants and pumped storage hydroelectric plants are well suited to bring flexibility to the grid system because they can produce and supply electricity based on demand, while String-driven hydroelectric machines have variable water output depending on current or seasonal weather conditions. Net annual growth in hydropower capacity has recently declined. Indeed, there are very few large projects ordered in countries such as China and Brazil . In addition, more than 40% of hydropower projects under construction in India have been paused due to financial constraints and a lack of appropriate government policies. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

By Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, India , and Japan are the key contributors to the market in the region. According to the IEA, global energy demand in 2021 increased by 4.6% compared to 2020. The growth in global energy demand is driven by Asian countries. As a result, energy demand in the region grew significantly. According to the IEA, global CO2 emissions in the first quarter of 2020 were 5% lower than in the first quarter of 2019 due to emissions from coal falling 8%, from oil 4.5% and natural gas 2.3%. CO2 emissions fell more than energy demand, as the most carbon-intensive fuels had the sharpest decline in demand in the first quarter of 2020. CO2 emissions in China fell 8% in 2020. Therefore, to further reduce carbon emissions, there is a need for significant adoption of clean energy sources in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Clean Energy Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 94.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, Canadian Solar Inc., Enercon Services Inc., Envision Group, First Solar Inc., General Electric Co., Invenergy, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems AS, Xcel Energy Inc., and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

