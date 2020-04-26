Clear Bottlenecks, Ramp Up Testing to Detect Covid-19, Rahul Gandhi Tells Modi Govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again emphasised the scaling up of testing to detect Covid-19, calling it a “bottleneck” and appealed to the Prime Minister to look into the issue.

The Congress leader demanded that 1 lakh tests should be done from the current 40,000 as the country has testing kits in stock.

“Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock,” Gandhi tweeted.

“PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck,”he added.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also said in the Congress consultative group meeting that adequacy in testing is required to conquer this menace.

The Congress working committee which met on Thursday said that “it is tragic that we are still lagging behind in establishing a robust and accurate testing regime.”