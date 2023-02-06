Clexio and Genetika+ announce partnership using proprietary antidepressant screening platform

TEL AVIV and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As part of a shared commitment to bring better solutions for people suffering from depression, Clexio and Genetika+ are partnering to screen and characterize Clexio’s antidepressant pipeline using Genetika+’s iPSC-derived neurons platform.

Genetika+’s platform encompasses >200 neuronal lines from depression patients with in-depth clinical and demographic characterization and multiple assessments over the course of 12 months, as well as proprietary multi-modal biomarker read-outs on these neurons.

The Genetika+ platform allows, for the first time, assessment of the functional effects of drugs directly on human neurons, the key target cells of antidepressants, with biologically-relevant biomarkers that have been demonstrated to correlate with clinical response. This assessment not only enables a readout of the antidepressant effect of a candidate drug, but also allows for the characterization of a compound with respect to its effect on different depression subpopulations, including those with varying response patterns to other drugs.

Clexio’s CEO and co-founder, Elisabeth Kogan, said: “we are looking forward to working with Genetika+ and leveraging their unique platform for valuable insights as we develop new therapeutics for Major Depressive Disorder, and to contributing to the advancement of personalized medicine for psychiatry”.

“The ability to obtain functional readouts, which have been studied for decades with a wealth of scientific support behind them, directly from patients suffering from CNS-related diseases, is transformative for the way we diagnose and manage these diseases. This has the potential to transform mental health and neurological diseases in the same way that the molecular characterization of tumors has transformed oncology” said Talia Cohen Solal, co-founder and CEO of Genetika+.

Clexio Biosciences is a CNS-first clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad and growing pipeline. Clexio is dedicated to developing novel therapies for patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric conditions. One of our driving principles is to invent new therapeutic modalities and bring them quickly from an idea to Proof of Concept and then to full clinical development. Our experienced team of leaders in neuroscience identify points of convergence between unmet medical needs, validated mechanisms of action and technology, to generate new patient-centric possibilities. To learn more about us and our pipeline: https://www.clexio.com/about-us/

Genetika+, founded in 2018 by Talia Cohen Solal, Ph.D., and Daphna Laifenfeld, Ph.D., is developing personalized medicine solutions to optimize treatment for psychiatric and neurological diseases. The company’s Brain-in-a-Dish technology helps physicians find the best treatment for their patients. In its first indication, depression, Genetika+ uses patented technology to rapidly test more than 70 approved antidepressants and drug combinations against an individual patient’s unique neurological biomarkers. Combined with patients’ genetic and medical history, Genetika+ can predict the optimal drug or combination therapy for each patient. This opens the door to faster treatment, fewer side effects, and lower dosing, and the elimination of arduous trial-and-error treatment protocols and needless loss of life. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or on Twitter @Genetikaplus.

