Click. Read. Love. 3.27.20 | Jess Ann Kirby

The cool/weird/sometimes terrifying (hello outfit posts from 2015) thing about having a blog for the last 6 years is that I have a visual diary of everything. Most days I can look back, a month, a year, three years ago and find an image from that exact day. I’ve been doing that a lot lately and finding joy in reliving those memories, things I probably wouldn’t have thought about under different circumstances (the above photo was this time last year in Barcelona for my brother’s 30th birthday). I also think a lot about the memories we’re making right now. It’s not how I imagined spending the first few months with my baby. It makes me so sad she can’t see her family, can’t be held by them. It makes me sad that the beginning of her life is being shaped by a global pandemic where so many people are suffering. I’m recognizing the importance of relishing in the little moments. To appreciate them for their simplicity and beauty in a way that I might not have done before. I don’t have to get on a plane or go somewhere I’ve never been to make beautiful memories. We’re making them right now in our little home, with our baby and our dogs and our cat. I didn’t envision Marin seeing her family through a phone screen for the first few months of her life, but one day she’ll hear these stories. We’ll remember those days we spent together, not rushing through life, but living in this moment, acknowledging all of the many things we have to be grateful for and doing everything we can to help the people who need it most right now. Sending love and strength to all of you. xx Jess

We’ve all got a little more time to read these days, this short story from The New Yorker is pretty infamous.

Very helpful video from a doctor of how to disinfect your groceries/takeout.

Definitely making the vegan version of this crispy breaded cauliflower this weekend.

Trying to figure out how to describe that discomfort you’re feeling? It’s called grief.

How the coronavirus will change the world permanently.

To find meaning in your work, change how you think about it.

Some spring favorites on sale at Nordstrom: this Reformation dress, Levis’ denim shorts (I go a size up in these), Barbour Jacket (I wear a US 6), AGOLDE Parker denim shorts, AG Isabelle Ankle Straight Leg (my favorite style from AG)

If you’re planning any stress baking this weekend, why not try these tahini billionaire bars, they look like a more sophisticated version of a Twix.

If you’re trying to figure out what to do with all of those beans you bought.

The ten best things to plant in April!

Everyone is talking about Tiger King, have you watched it? Here’s a debate on whether or not it’s good. What do you think?

An easy dinner idea? I made these Korean-inspired ground beef and kimchi bowls this week and they were so delicious. (C)

Have you ever heard of the Winchester mystery house? You can hear the story and take a virtual tour.

Wellness experts weigh in on how to feel more in control and relaxed.

Love using this RMS Powder as an eyeshadow and highlighter. It gives such a pretty sun-kissed glow.

EWG’s Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen Lists are out. You can find their shopper’s guide to pesticides in produce here.

Great post from Anna on different ways to wear leggings. I’ve been living in these (use code TOGETHER30 for 30% off).