Click. Read. Love. 4.17.20 | Jess Ann Kirby

This week was kind of a rough one and it seems like I’m not alone in feeling that. The reality of everything just feels really heavy some days. The best approach for me is to take it one day at a time. I plan on really unplugging this weekend and (if we can get the baby to take a nap, lol) helping Craig paint the master bedroom. We are making so much progress it’s crazy how close we are to the end. Can’t wait to show you guys. Hope all of you have a good weekend, if you’re even keeping track of days of the week anymore.

If you’re looking for something to buy, try, read, share or pin, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the best of the week…

Jess (J) & Caylin (C)

These countries with the best response to handling the Coronavirus all have one thing in common: women leadership.

You can take free online art classes from MoMA on Coursera!

The older Martha gets, the more hilarious and relatable she becomes.

The USPS needs our help. The President and the GOP are refusing to give them the aid they are requesting to survive this pandemic. Without them, among other things, we would be unable to vote by mail in November. This would have drastic consequences on our ability to participate in a fair election. If half the adults in the US purchased a book of stamps it would raise $1.5 billion for the USPS. If you are able, buy some stamps. And then sign this petition to save the USPS.

If you haven’t been following Humans of New York, they’re doing a new #quarantinestories series.

Sick of walking around the block or your own backyard? This app lets you virtually hike the Appalachian Trail.

I love this magazine Sweet Paul, but this issue in particular is filled with some amazing and easy recipes. Check it out, you can get it digitally too!

If you’re in the market for some clean beauty. My top picks from the Sephora Spring Sale. (J)

My former boss, and a career mentor of mine, just published her first book: The Little Book of Living Small (Amazon/Indiebound). She offers amazing advice on doing the most with the space you have and keeping only the essentials. Check it out! (C)

Glennon Doyle on showing up, slowing down and what it means to be good.

Have you started watching Run yet? It’s a new HBO show that’s co-created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Please don’t send me another recipe exchange email.”

Aerie’s sustainable swim line made from recycled plastic and nylon is really cute and affordable.

Self-isolation is a recipe for depression—and how to prioritize your mental health.

Mother’s Day gift idea from Welcome Baby.

I’m not sure if it’s because everyone is posting about chocolate chip cookies, but I’ve been craving chocolate chip cookies like crazy and this skillet version looks amazing. (C)

How we move forward in our fight against Coronavirus, not an easy pill to swallow, but an important read. Here’s some more information from The Washington Post.