Click. Read. Love. 5.15.20 | Jess Ann Kirby

This somehow felt like the longest and shortest week at the same time. How is it already Friday? Also what even happened this week? I barely remember it, that’s probably a good thing? Pretty sure Marin is going through some sort of growth spurt or developmental changes because her sleeping sucks right now which means everyone in this house is exhausted. One of these days we’ll get a good night’s sleep again, and in the meantime we’ll be deliriously trying to finish the insane puzzle I regret purchasing. Haha. Wishing all of you a great weekend.

If you’re looking for something to buy, try, read, share or pin, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the best of the week…

Jess (J) & Caylin (C)

You’re not imagining it, food is getting more expensive. Here are the food items that have gotten pricier.

This graduation speech gave a lot of interesting ways to think about life, learning, and the future.

Reformation is having a rare 30% off sale. I love this linen dress for summer and the perfect vintage tee. Nordstrom is also price matching.

Finally got the chance to try The Citizenry’s linen bedding as they kindly offered to gift us a set and WOW, it’s so nice. Craig, who never notices these things, said as we were getting into bed last night, “these are really nice sheets.” They’re incredibly soft and luxurious.

These crispy salt and vinegar potatoes work well during this spring transition, you’ll love them so much you’ll definitely be making them at your summer barbecues too.

We just started watching Defending Jacob and if you love crime shows, wow, this one is good. (J)

This is difficult to read, but these are the devastating consequences of Coronavirus on the meat industry.

When it comes to kids, showing seems to be more important than telling. Here’s what you should be doing in front of your kids.

This story absolutely blew my mind over the weekend. (C)

Looking for a homemade birthday cake? This olive oil version isn’t too sweet and tastes delicious with a light mascarpone icing.

Can’t stop eating these seaweed snacks. (C)

Have you heard from anyone completely random since quarantine started? An interesting thought. Tell us your craziest connection in the comments!

It’s 30% off planters at CB2. These cement baskets are really cool, I’m thinking they would look awesome in the new master.

Researchers are finding a woman’s brain may change more during pregnancy and postpartum than any other time in her life.

This is a great value set that includes the brightening serum I’ve been loving. It has helped fade my dark spots and even my skin tone. (J)

“How can we go back to work without childcare?”

Clearing clutter as a form of procrastination has its benefits.

Loving this new denim brand from the former Creative Director of my fave AG. This pair I got is 50% off. I size up to a 26.