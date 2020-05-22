Clinton adviser James Carville says Trump is going to ‘get his fat a** beat’ in scathing interview

James Carville, the former political strategist who worked for President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, is predicting that President Donald Trump will ‘get his fat a** beat’ in November’s general election.

Despite polling day being six months away, Carville believes firmly that former vice president and the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, will secure a convincing victory over the incumbent.

‘He’s gonna get his a** beat,’ Carville said to John Melendez on The Stuttering John Podcast. ‘Alright, he’s gonna get his fat a** beat. The question is by how much.’

James Carville, right, the former political strategist who worked for President Bill Clinton, spoke with podcast host John Melendez, left, and New York comedian, Noel Casler, center

Carville said he believes most workers on Trump’s campaign team also know that they are going to lose come the election

‘If we want to go to the lethargic stuff, blah, blah, blah, worry about this, we can get 290, 295 electoral votes and it’ll change nothing,’ Carville explained. ‘If we go and take it to him and talk about what a massive fat figure he is, we can runaway with this thing. The idea is not to defeat Trump, we have to defeat Trump-ism.’

Similar claims were made during an interview on MSNBC earlier this month where he proclaimed Trump’s campaign aides to be a ‘pack of grifters’ who know he won’t win the 2020 election.

‘You don’t have to worry about Republicans winning the election,’ Carville went on to say in the podcast. ‘You have to worry about them rigging it.’

‘That guy literally saved the Democratic Party…’ Carville said of Clyburn. The congressman is pictured with Biden at a primary night election rally in Columbia, South Carolina, in February

Carville has previously praised South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn for endorsing Biden

‘Trump is weak, he is fat, he is slow, he is being stolen from,’ Carville noted. ‘They’re just sucking off of him. They’re going to steal everything to the last moment. At some level, Trump knows that.’

Carville, who also advised Hillary Clinton in her 2008 Democratic primary run, also praised South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn for endorsing Biden.

The endorsement was seen as helping Biden solidify black voter support in Saturday’s primary in the Palmetto State.

‘That guy literally saved the Democratic Party…’ Carville said of Clyburn.

Carville (left) worked as a political strategist for President Bill Clinton. He is pictured with the former president in 1992