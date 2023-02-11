Jimmys Post

Cloud and Data Center Markets Trends Report 2022 – Assessment of Edge Computing Capabilities' Priorities

Feb 11, 2023
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Cloud and Data Center Markets – Market Trends” report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report analyses the datacenter and cloud markets’ development.

  • It presents the key stakes and challenges for each of them.
  • The market structure is also examined
  • An analysis of the market development in the key main regions is provided.
  • It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of each market.
  • It concludes with market sizing and forecasts through a breakdown by segment and by region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Context and principles

  • The rise of cloud computing
  • Cloud computing: development level
  • Main business model of data center
  • Technological sovereignty initiatives in cloud services
  • Industry requirement for Internet Data centers
  • Regulations on the global cloud services market
  • Edge computing complements cloud computing
  • Edge computing technical benefits
  • Assessment of edge computing capabilities’ priorities
  • The implementation of edge facilities (also) depends on use cases
  • Current edge computing use cases
  • Major telcos are already involved in edge computing

3. Regional market analysis

3.1 European cloud market

  • Overview of the European market of cloud services
  • The European industry is growing rapidly but not very competitively
  • European alternatives to the US big tech
  • What’s next in the European cloud market?

3.2 USA cloud market

  • Overview of the US market of cloud services
  • Alternative cloud providers challenging hyperscalers in niche focus
  • Cloud regulation not as stringent as in the EU

3.3 Asian cloud and data centers market

  • APAC region cloud market overview
  • APAC region cloud computing market
  • APAC data center and cloud ecosystem

4. Market Dynamics

  • Drivers and barriers
  • Market sizing
  • Drivers and barriers
  • Market sizing
  • Leading digital industry players

