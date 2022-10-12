Cloud Consultancy, Prime TSR, Launches Customer Experience Campaign With Commercials Featuring Emmy Award-Winning Actors and Billboards Across the U.S.

Prime TSR, a ConvergeOne Company, is pleased to announce “It’s the Little Things,” the award-winning organization’s latest customer experience campaign. The company debuts its message with a series of billboards appearing in New York City’s Times Square, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City, in addition to three commercials set to debut on organic and paid digital channels.

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Prime TSR, a ConvergeOne Company, is pleased to announce “It’s the Little Things,” the award-winning organization’s latest customer experience campaign. The company debuts its message with a series of billboards appearing in New York City’s Times Square, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City, in addition to three commercials set to debut on organic and paid digital channels.

“Prime TSR helps companies make big impacts by helping them create modern technology solutions that improve the lives of their customers,” says Prime TSR Principal and Co-Founder Eugene Khazin. “It’s a big message, so it only seemed appropriate we share it in a big way.”

In under a decade, Prime TSR has distinguished itself by implementing custom cloud-based applications and data platforms for Fortune 1000 companies in the healthcare, insurance, and professional services markets.

ConvergeOne acquired the company in 2021. Since, Prime TSR has earned five Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competencies and numerous accolades, including Crain’s Best Places to Work in Chicago Award.

“We may be growing, but that only makes us more determined to stay consistent. Delivering a seamless customer experience is a core value. And I think our latest campaign captures that message.” says Prime TSR Associate Principal Geremy Reiner.

About Prime TSR

Prime TSR is a Chicago-based boutique cloud consultancy specializing in digital transformation solutions that work with legacy IT environments. Our team of senior experts, all with a bias for action, advise and implement custom cloud-based applications and data platforms for Fortune 1000 companies in healthcare, insurance, and professional services.

We believe organizations that make more decisions faster will outperform those who make fewer decisions slower, and it’s our passion to help them do that.

Prime TSR’s primary service areas include Custom Application Development & Integration, Data Engineering & Analytics, and Cloud Enablement.

