Cloud4C Has Earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C today announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s capability in planning and delivering tailored analytics solutions, following Microsoft and industry best practices.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their analytics planning and deployment practices, are able to earn the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As more businesses recognize the value of effective data and analytics strategies but struggle to implement them, partners with proven experience delivering customized Microsoft analytics solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks are well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.

These partners can help customers better integrate endlessly scalable analytics platforms into their businesses to quickly capture insights from all their data across data warehouses and big data analytics systems.

“Managing data for long term survival is both a challenge and an opportunity. We, at Cloud4C understand how analytics can render competitive advantage to organizations. We have been helping customers to transform their business with the help of modern cloud technologies and their own expert team. Cloud4C accelerates the end-to-end adoption of Azure Analytics, maximizing enterprise-wide transformation and driving innovation—securely, at speed and scale. Earning the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advance specialization is another important step that confirms Cloud4C’s strategic investment into empowering enterprises with analytics.” comments Chanakya Levaka, Global Sales & Marketing Head, Cloud4C

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to building transformative and secure analytics solutions on Azure. Cloud4C clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to help our customers harness the power of insight and transform their businesses in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”

