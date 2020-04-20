CloudConnect Communications launches WeConference

CloudConnect Communications, India’s regulatory compliant mobile-first virtual network operator, has launched WeConference that enables HD video conferencing and webinars for brands to ‘Connect. Collaborate. Orchestrate’, as per the company’s official release.

The company stated that it has launched WeConference as several companies have transitioned to remote working models, and are increasingly relying on video conferencing solutions to connect their teams and ensure business continuity.

Incepted and nurtured in India, CloudConnect Communications offers a home-grown solution.

The company mentioned that the platform’s WebRTC-based online conference room, which utilises both Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) and Secure Real-time Transport Protocol (SRTP) to encrypt data. It allows moderators to secure the virtual conference room by using tools like ‘moderator-only access, one-time password and PIN, conference room lock and user blocking feature.

CloudConnect claims the platform provides the highest levels of virtual meeting security with 128b encryption. All voice and video calls are fully encrypted while media is encrypted from all participants to the company’s server.

It noted that the chat messages are sent via HTTPS and received via WebSockets over SSL/TLS which are both highly trusted security protocols. To maintain standards of data privacy, WeConference does not share user data with any third-parties. As such, it does not have any ‘Login with Facebook or Google’ features. The platform’s desktop app installation has also been verified secure by Veracode as part of the PenTest run in late 2019.

ClouConnect maintained that by strictly following all required security norms, WeConference applies the principles and rules of GDPR – the gold standard in privacy protection – to all customers.

The company mentioned that WeConference also offers a host of other features such as AI-led transcription, audio, and video recording, integrated dial-ins, live video streaming and meetings with 100 participants. Its Auto-Tag feature automatically transcribes the recording while the smart search tool allows users to search for keywords within the meeting transcript.

Speaking on the new launch, Mr. Raman Singh, Co-Founder and CRO, CloudConnect Communications said, “Due to the Covid-19 crisis, employees from most organisations are now working from home. As India’s first and only end-to-end cloud & mobile app-based PBX and unified communication service provider the development of a tech-backed video conferencing solution was our next natural progression. With WeConference, we aim to offer companies a secure solution that they can rely on to carry out their meetings and conferences seamlessly.”