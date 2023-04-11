CloudMile Singapore and Malaysia Offices Awarded Great Place To Work Certification

Staff say working environment is cooperative, flexible, respectful and stable

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CloudMile, a leading cloud, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) company in Asia, has been recognized as a great place to work by the Great Place To Work Institute, an organization that promotes better workplaces. The Great Place To Work certification was recently awarded to both CloudMile’s Singapore and Malaysia offices. The Singapore office opened in 2017, and the Malaysia office in 2021.

“We’re delighted to be recognized as a “Great Place to Work” said Jeremy Heng, SEA Lead, CloudMile. “I believe that it’s definitely no coincidence that both Singapore and Malaysia, our two biggest offices in South East Asia, have won this recognition. Our confidence in the CloudMile DNA and the efforts of each individual to go the extra mile uphold our belief in teamwork, advancement of skills and mutual respect. We’ve also been fortunate to work with great clients and great partners who are sympathetic to our working approach, helping us to maintain a positive working environment.”

The institute found that 100 percent of CloudMile’s employees in both Singapore and Malaysia thought it was a great place to work, compared to only 53 percent at a typical global company. The staff noted benefits that included a cooperative and flexible working environment; feeling respected by all colleagues, regardless of position and seniority; and a strong feeling of job security.

Great Place to Work introduction

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture that has been conducting ground-breaking research for 30 years in order to help companies become great places to work. This institution uses a proprietary platform to evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces receiving recognition on the coveted Best Workplaces List, or becoming ‘Great Place To Work’ certified. The Great Place To Work certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve, as it is based entirely on employee feedback about their workplace experience and how consistently they have experienced a high-trust workplace. The certification is recognized worldwide and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Unbiased employee survey feedback and independent analysis determine the scores, ensuring that the certification gives a genuine picture of the workplace and the employee experience.

Learning program makes a popular workplace

There are several reasons why CloudMile has become such a popular workplace, and these are among the reasons why the company was awarded this certification. The company, which is a Google Cloud Authorized Training Partner, has many official Google Cloud resources to help train office staff to become more advanced in cloud technologies. CloudMile also promotes diversity, equity and inclusion. For example, at CloudMile Singapore, approximately half the staff are female.

CloudMile Singapore and Malaysia have built a cross-departmental learning organization with regular company-wide technology sharing sessions featuring internal cloud architect and product development colleagues, plus Google’s original lecturers and overseas AI experts. Staff are encouraged to grow their careers, with the company offering subsidies and incentives for certification exams.

Read more about the Great Place to Work certification here: https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/



About CloudMile

CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on digital transformation for its corporate clients and driving growth. Leveraging machine learning and big data analysis, CloudMile assists over 700+ clients corporates with business forecasts and industrial upgrades. CloudMile has earned 130+ accreditations, with 60+ Google Cloud professional certifications. Being the Premier Partner of Google Cloud, CloudMile is qualified for Machine Learning Specialization, Data Analytics Specialization, Cloud Migration Specialization and Infrastructure Specialization in North Asia. The company has become Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) covering Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore as well as the Public Sector Partner of the Year for APAC Region 2020. For more information, visit https://www.mile.cloud/ or follow CloudMile on LinkedIn CloudMile Inc .

