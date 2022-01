Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Deals with Mike Tyson and Mandy Moore

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) (“CMGR”), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that they have finalized two separate brand deals with Mike Tyson and Mandy Moore through their partnership with The Reiman Agency.

“We continue to raise the bar”, said Alden Reiman, CEO of The Reiman Agency. “With the help of Julia Salmon and the CMGR team, we have closed deals with two of the most iconic names in entertainment. Mike Tyson and Mandy Moore (and all team members involved) were nothing short of spectacular to work with. Each have incredible reach across various major social media platforms. As we continue working with celebrities at the highest caliber, we expect our growth to only accelerate.”

“This is becoming an ongoing trend”, said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. “The hiring of Ex-CAA sales executives has enabled us to bring in larger brand deals with bigger celebrities. We are working as hard as we can to continue this trajectory.”

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

