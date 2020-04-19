CM Adityanath Will Not Attend Last Rites of Father Who Died Today, Says Lockdown Must be Respected

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not attend the last rites of his father Anand Singh Bisht, who breathed his last on Monday morning at All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness. The Chief Minister will not attend it due to the lockdown in place to combat the further spread of novel coronavirus.

The Chief Minister will, however, be visiting his native place after the lockdown ends.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of my father. I wished to see him one last time but due to ongoing pandemic, it is my responsibility towards the 23 crore people of the state. I could not pay last visit to my father. Tomorrow on April 21 during the last rites of my father, I will not be able to attend due to lockdown in place for defeating the coronavirus. I would like to request people related to follow the lockdown guidelines and not to participate in huge numbers. I am paying tributes to my respected father, will visit post lockdown,” said Adityanath in a statement issued.

Meanwhile, several politicians across the party lines, also paid tribute to the departed soul of Adityanath’s father.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “I extend my heartfelt condolences on the demise of father of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed condolence to the departed soul and said, “My heartfelt condolences on the demise of father of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mr Anand Singh Bisht. May God give the power to the family to bear the pain.”

Senior BJP leaders including party Chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited AIIMS to meet Anand Singh Bisht last evening.